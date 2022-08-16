Vanessa Left the Courtroom During Testimony About the Photos

Vanessa became emotional and excused herself from the courtroom during the second day of the trial on August 11 as one witness spoke about being shown photos of the crash by Cruz, per USA Today. According to former bartender Victor Guiterrez, the County Sheriff’s deputy trainee came into the restaurant where he was working and shared “gruesome” photos from the crash, including one that was believed to be the torso of Bryant.

After Gutierrez testified, real estate investor Ralph Mendez Jr. took the stand, claiming that he filed a complaint with the sheriff’s department after learning that Cruz was showing people pictures from the crash on his phone. “I was in disbelief of everything I heard,” he told jurors.