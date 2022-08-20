Vanessa Bryant Will 'Go to Hell and Back to Get Justice' for Kobe, Gianna

Vanessa’s Testimony

In August 2022, Vanessa took the stand and recalled learning photos of the crash site and victims’ remains had allegedly been shared by officers throughout the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

“I felt like I wanted to run down the block and just scream,” she said while on the stand. “But I couldn’t escape. I can’t escape my body.”

Vanessa added that she “never had a panic attack before this,” but she struggled with anxiety and depression in the aftermath. “I live in fear every day of being on social media and having these photos pop up,” she added.

She further explained: “I want to remember my husband and my daughter the way that they were … I don’t ever want to see these photographs. I have three little girls!”

The lawyer representing the sheriff’s department suggested that it must be difficult for the widow to sit through this trial since she says she wants her life to be so private. “I’m willing to go to hell and back to get justice for my family,” Vanessa said.