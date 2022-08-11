What Her Suit Alleges

In her filing, Vanessa alleged that eight sheriff’s deputies took pictures of the wreckage on their cell phones for their personal use, and shared them with others despite her express wishes. According to her deposition, after learning about the deaths of her husband and daughter, she requested that authorities “secure the area” and preserve the dignity of the victims.

“I said, ‘If you can’t bring my husband and baby back, please make sure no one takes photographs of them.’ … And he said, ‘I will.’ … I was afraid of fans or drones or helicopters getting images of my husband and my daughter and our friends,” Vanessa said at the hearing, arguing that the request was not followed.