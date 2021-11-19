November 2021

During an appearance on The View, Hudgens recounted the story of how she and Tucker got to know each other. “It is literally the ultimate modern-day love story,” she explained. “We met over Zoom — over a Zoom meditation group.” Later, the athlete sent a GIF of himself playing baseball in the group chat. Hudgens didn’t realize Tucker was the person in the image and replied, “Hot.” The Princess Switch 3 star also corrected her earlier statement that she made the first move, explaining that her beau actually slid into her Instagram DMs first.