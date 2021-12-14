November 2021

“I’ve gone to a lot of games, way more than I have in my entire life condensed into a year. I love going and supporting and cheering him on,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021. “But for the premiere days, he’s like, ‘It’s game day, babe. It’s so nice. I get to come to your game.’ And I’m like, ‘Yes! Same thing.’ It’s great, he’s amazing.”

She added that her relationship with Tucker feels different than her past romances.

“It’s just easy. We’re like the same person, very much the same person, but with different interests,” Hudgens said. “We have the same spirit, I think. We’re both just energetic. We want to have a good time, easy, goofy. It’s cool.”