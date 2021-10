October 2021

Hudgens told Shape that things are going “better than I could have dreamed of” with the athlete, gushing, “My relationship with myself is something I value deeply, even if things don’t always go the way I expected.”

She added, “For instance, my mom got married at 25, so I always thought I was going to be married at 25. That didn’t happen. But I’m in such an amazing, healthy relationship, so it doesn’t matter.”