Pics Vanessa Hudgens Shines on the Red Carpet at ‘Bad Boys for Life’ Premiere After Austin Butler Split By Nicholas Hautman January 15, 2020 NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock 6 4 / 6 But First … Hudgens posed for a selfie with her Bad Boys for Life costars Charles Melton and Alexander Ludwig. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News How Stars Earned Their SAG Cards: Rami Malek, Jennifer Lawrence and More! Chris Harrison Previews ‘Gut-Wrenching’ End of ‘The Bachelor Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News