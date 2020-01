September 2014

Hudgens supported Butler when his mother, Lori Butler, died from cancer by retweeting his statement, which read, “Lori Butler, my mom, my hero, & my best friend passed away this morning. Let’s all celebrate her. I love you and will miss you every day Mom.”

In retweeting her beau’s message, Hudgens added a personal comment, writing, “I miss you already mama. #ripLoriButler #celebrateLori Spread the love for Lori.”