Love Lives

Vanessa Hudgens and Boyfriend Cole Tucker’s Cutest Photos

By
Vanessa Hudgens Reveals She Met MLB Boyfriend Cole Tucker Over Zoom
 Courtesy of Cole Tucker/Instagram
8
2 / 8
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

Dinner Date

“Release the good,” Tucker wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the duo smiling in March 2021.

Back to top