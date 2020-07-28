January 2020

The pair exchanged vows at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida, on January 4, 2020, in front of 40 guests after a six-month engagement. During the nuptials, Morgan performed “Beautiful Crazy” with Kopech’s dad. They opened up about their relationship on the “White Sox Talk” podcast that month.

“On our first date, it was just so easy and comfortable and relaxed. I felt like I had known her for a lifetime. And honestly, I knew right away,” he said. “We moved pretty quick.”

“We both just knew,” Morgan agreed. “It’s like that saying, ‘When you know, you know.’”

During the interview, Kopech also got emotional about his mental health. “I think the more real we can be with each other, the more those mental health issues, those dark thoughts, they don’t seem so lonely. You know, other people have them, they’re real,” he said through tears.

Morgan replied, “He’s just so strong. I’ve been with him through this whole thing. Mental health is a very serious thing and I’m so proud of him.”