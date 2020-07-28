Pics

Pregnant Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech’s Whirlwind Relationship Timeline

By
Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech at Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party 2018 Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech Whirlwind Timeline
 Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
10
2 / 10
Podcasts Promo
LTG

July 2018

Us confirmed in July 2018 that Kopech moved on with Morgan.

 

Back to top