July 2019

When the baseball player popped the question in July 2019, he gushed about how Morgan was there for him during his intense Tommy John recovery.

“Our relationship probably doesn’t make sense to many people for a s–t ton of reasons, but we’re not doing it for them. We know this is forever. Why would we wait?” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “You literally stayed by my side when I felt I had lost my mind. You stayed by my side for these seemingly random changes of my life. … You’re undeniably the spark that reignited my fire. You’re deserving of much more than just this moment but this one just felt particularly magical. … I’ll never have enough words to tell you how much I love you, but I promise to always show you. But for now, I’ll finish this how I started: I love you. SO MUCH.”