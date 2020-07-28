July 2020

White Sox fans were surprised to learn that Kopech opted out of the 2020 baseball season, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s not ideal, but fundamentally, we’re looking to put all our players in the best position they can be to perform and maximize their abilities on the field,” White Sox general manger Rick Hahn told the media on July 10, 2020. “And if there’s anything standing in the way of that, we’re going to provide them with whatever support and resources they need to help address those matters. I know it’s very general and I’m not going to get more specific than that, other than we fully support Michael and are going to provide him whatever time and resources he needs and look forward to seeing him in the future.”

Pitching coach Don Cooper added in an interview with the Chicago Sun Times that he’s “concerned that he’s not OK.”

He explained: “I don’t know what is going on with Michael, but I know he deals with some anxiety and depression, and my thought is, I sure hope he’s OK. And I hope he gets to where he needs to be, where he’s feeling good and wants to come back, because we will welcome him back with open arms.”