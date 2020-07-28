October 2019

Kopech shared an emotional message in October 2019 as he deactivated his social media profiles.

“I always felt like something was missing. I was always looking ahead but at the same time, my choices from past mistakes still haunted me,” he wrote at the time. “So followed anxieties, so followed depression. I needed answers. I needed help. So I searched. And I found. There is no moment like this one, or the next one, and there never will be again. The presence of creation in stillness is a beauty that will never die. In stillness lies our awareness of what’s to come. There is no peace like it.”

He continued: “I’m not saying I have life figured out. I am merely another finger pointing to the moon, in awe of its divinity as is all. But in stillness I found awareness to understand myself on the deepest level, and with that awareness I create my own destiny for what my life will entail. Social media has run its course for me, this is not me running from any fears I have. Quite the contrary, this is about me laying down my weapons and embracing all of my fears.”