Pics

Pregnant Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech’s Whirlwind Relationship Timeline

By
2019 photo of Michael Kopech of the Chicago White Sox Quits Social Media Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech Whirlwind Timeline
 Darron Cummings/AP/Shutterstock
10
5 / 10
Podcasts Promo
LTG

October 2019

Kopech shared an emotional message in October 2019 as he deactivated his social media profiles.

 

“I always felt like something was missing. I was always looking ahead but at the same time, my choices from past mistakes still haunted me,” he wrote at the time. “So followed anxieties, so followed depression. I needed answers. I needed help. So I searched. And I found. There is no moment like this one, or the next one, and there never will be again. The presence of creation in stillness is a beauty that will never die. In stillness lies our awareness of what’s to come. There is no peace like it.”

 

He continued: “I’m not saying I have life figured out. I am merely another finger pointing to the moon, in awe of its divinity as is all. But in stillness I found awareness to understand myself on the deepest level, and with that awareness I create my own destiny for what my life will entail. Social media has run its course for me, this is not me running from any fears I have. Quite the contrary, this is about me laying down my weapons and embracing all of my fears.”

Back to top