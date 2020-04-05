Weddings

RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson Says Wedding to Fiance Steve Lodge Is Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

By
Vicki Gunvalson Wedding to Fiance Steve Lodge Is Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
 Courtesy of Vicki Gunvalson/Instagram
13
5 / 13

The Tank

She also shared with Us in 2017 that her “love tank” was full.

Back to top