Gina Breaks Down Over Matt

While fans saw Gina, 35, seemingly get back together with estranged husband Matt Kirschenheiter during season 14, he was arrested and charged with domestic violence in June. When asked about the night in question, Gina breaks down in the trailer. (Matt pleaded not guilty to all charges in September.) While the drama will be touched on during part one, Gina’s legal issues will be discussed again during part three.