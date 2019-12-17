Kelly Takes on the Tres Amigas

Kelly, who was at odds with Vicki, Shannon, 55, and Tamra, 52, during the season, does not hold back at the reunion. In addition to calling Tamra a “snake” and Shannon a “sociopath,” Kelly slams Vicki’s looks.

“I’m tired of her making a pig face and acting like that’s OK to do,” Vicki says. “Do you think you’re a beauty queen?”

Kelly quips back, “I’m way better looking than you are, that’s for sure.”

According to the press release, the tension between Kelly and the Tres Amigas will be at an all-time high during part two.