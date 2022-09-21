No Feud Here

In a September 2022 interview with Grazia USA, Nicola denied that there is any tension between her and her mother-in-law. “When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings,” the Welcome to Chippendales star explained. “I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”

The Lola James director added that she planned to wear a wedding dress designed by Victoria, but the timing didn’t work out. “I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created,” Nicola recalled. “We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it. So, I spoke to my mom and [my stylist] Leslie [Fremar], and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’”