Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo

The couple, who wed after meeting on season 13 of The Bachelorette, discussed the drama on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on Monday.

“What he has said is that he wants somebody to love him exactly how much love he put out, for example, with Hannah B. You know what I mean? It just seems like this woman isn’t ready — Victoria Fuller I’m talking about — she’s not ready to pour out those feelings,” Bryan said. “Like I don’t know if it’s something that happened in her past that she’s “a runner” and just doesn’t really give you all the answers. But I think he’s just searching for that answer. And I mean, yeah, I think he could directly ask a little bit better. Like ‘Hey look, this is what was told to me. This is where you actually just give me a quick little explanation. You tell me how much you’re in love with me, and maybe we can move on. Because what we have, I feel, is good.’ But I guess I don’t know if he’s asking the right questions.”

Rachel, for her part, said she is “f—king over” the season. “Are you looking for a wife or a good time? Do you really need The Bachelor to find a crazy chick? … The writing is on the wall and he won’t read it,” she explained. “Why can’t Peter have an opinion and stick to it?”