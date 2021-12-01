Friendship Lives On

Friendship Lives On Diesel paid tribute to Paul on the anniversary of his death in November 2021 by sharing a story with the late star about his daughter’s wedding. The Furya actor posted a photo from Meadow’s special day, revealing that the bride chose Diesel’s daughter Hania as her maid of honor — continuing the friendship between the Diesel and the Walker families.

“So much to tell you … I can remember that day when you and I were filming that scene in F4where we were eating Chinese food and we had a brother combat scene which ended in you saying, ‘Letty just wanted you to come home Dom…’ When we were done filming that day you came into my trailer and asked, ‘What’s on your mind?’” Diesel wrote, speaking to Paul. “You always knew when something was on my mind. Haha. I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital, which I was heading to after work. Will never forget what you told me … you said, ‘A lot of tough guys will tell you to wait outside of the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life.’”

Diesel noted that Paul was “talking from experience,” having already welcomed “an angel” of his own in Meadow. “It’s been eight years today … and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have … but you know that,” he continued, referencing his tragic death. “Tragedies in life are always followed by life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith.”

The Machine producer then shifted his focus to Meadow’s wedding and the sisterhood she has with Hania. “Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor,” he wrote. “How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast … but maybe somehow you did. Miss you. My children always tell me that uncle Paul is with you dad, always … and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo…”