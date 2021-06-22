Brotherhood

After Gibson accused Johnson of being the reason production on F9 was delayed, Diesel defended his costar via Instagram. “Brotherhood … and all its complexities,” he wrote in October 2017, alongside a photo of himself with Johnson in character. “I know there has been a lot of speculation as to why the Fast 9 release date was pushed … but it would be unfair to say it is anyone’s fault. As we plot the course to expand the Fast & Furious universe, one must be mindful to take stock of the roads we took to get here. The pillars of authenticity, family and most importantly, our loyal fans’ perspective has been instrumental in procuring success. However, like any vehicle that has run around the globe 8 times, the franchise is in need of maintenance.”