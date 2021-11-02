Top 5

Everything Vin Diesel and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Have Said About Their Feud

Dwayne Johnson Says Vin Diesel ‘Jokes Never End’ After ‘Red Notice’ Parody
Jokes Are Fair Game

“The jokes never end,” Johnson said during a November 2021 appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show when asked about the jab at Diesel in his film Red Notice. “People were asking me about that, and they find a way. These Vin Diesel jokes — which play great, by the way, to the audience, which is always a good thing because it’s all about them — people think these jokes come from me and they actually don’t.”  

The former wrestler added: “You’d be surprised with how many people come to me with, ‘I’ve got a great one. I’ve got another great Vin Diesel joke.’ I’m sure you do. [They’re] always funny.”

