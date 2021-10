Moving On

Johnson revealed in July 2021 that he would not be returning to the franchise after he did not appear in 2021’s F9. “I’ve wished them well,” he told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”

The Moana star also commented on Diesel’s “tough love” remarks, telling the outlet, “I laughed and I laughed hard.”