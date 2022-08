How Long Did He Work for the Dodgers?

Scully stayed with the Dodgers for his entire MLB career, calling games for the team for 67 seasons. (The New York Yankees tried to lure him away in 1964, but he declined the offer.) In 2001, Dodger Stadium renamed the press box in his honor, and for his last game in 2016, Hall of Famer Willie Mays joined him in the box for an unveiling of a plaque commemorating his career.