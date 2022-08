Where Else Could You Have Heard Him?

Scully lent his voice to the PlayStation video game MLB for many years, and can be heard calling games in films and TV shows including The Bucket List, Mister Ed and The Fugitive. Chris Carter, creator of The X-Files, reportedly named Gillian Anderson‘s character, Dana Scully, in homage to the broadcaster, and he can be heard calling a game in the season 6 episode “The Unnatural.”