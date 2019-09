Fashionably Sustainable

For the student who wants to save the planet and look good while they’re doing it! Parkland’s eco-friendly backpacks are the perfect way to make a statement – fashionably and sustanably! Made from 100% recycled water bottles, these backpacks are not only stylish, but they’re also built to last, so it’ll look just as fresh on graduation day as orientation.

Parkland Remy Skylar Backpack, $49.99