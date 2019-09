Snack Smart

They may have aged out of you packing their lunch everyday, but that doesn’t mean you can’t arm them with snacks! With Universal Yums, students will get a variety of sweet and salty snacks to get them through the day. And who says snacking can’t be educational? Each box features products sourced from a different country, so kids can learn about different cultures while they’re satisfying hunger pangs.

Universal Yums, starting at $13.75