Alexandra Breckenridge

The Connecticut native dated Evan Peters from 2007 to 2010 before moving on with Seth MacFarlane in 2011. The former couple split less than a year later.

In 2012, the Walking Dead alum found love with Hooper at a Grammys after party. The actress got engaged to the guitarist in 2014 and they were married shortly after. In 2016, the pair welcomed their son, Jack. Their daughter, Billie, was born one year later.