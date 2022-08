Ben Hollingsworth

The actor — who portrays Dan Brady — began dating fellow Canada native Nina Dobrev in 2006 after the pair lived as roommates. The pair called it quits in 2009.

Hollingsworth married lingerie designer Nila Myers in November 2012 after two years of dating. The couple welcomed two sons in July 2016 and March 2018, respectively, and a daughter in October 2020.