Martin Henderson

Henderson dated Demi Moore in 2012 following her split from Ashton Kutcher. In 2014, the New Zealand native commented on her life in the spotlight, saying, “I feel for her, I feel for anybody who has that level of celebrity where you can’t lead a normal life.”

It’s unknown when the two ultimately called it quits, but the actor has since been linked to Radha Mitchell, Marnette Patterson, Aishwarya Rai and model Nicky Watson.

In 2020, Henderson began dating model Aisha Mendez, and the pair even quarantined together in a hotel room during the coronavirus pandemic. However, all traces of their relationship were scrubbed from their respective social media accounts, causing some fans to believe they split.