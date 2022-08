Tim Matheson

The Hart of Dixie alum, who plays Doc in the streaming series, has been married three times. He first tied the knot with Jennifer Leak, whom he met not the set of Yours, Mine, and Ours in 1968. The exes called it quits less than four years later.

In 1985, the California native wed Megan Murphy, with whom he shares son Cooper and daughters Molly and Emma.

Following his split from Murphy in 2010, Matheson married Elizabeth Marighetto in March 2018.