Vivica A. Fox: Inside a Day in My Life

Morning Routine

“It is important to feel good in your skin and take care of it, which is why my morning starts with self-care, including my skincare ritual,” Fox told Us. “I am obsessed with this Aloisia Beauty RESTORE Propolis Collagen Gel.”

The Soul Food star continued, “Before my makeup goes on, I make sure to put a thin layer on leaving my skin feeling smooth and hydrated! The propolis in this collagen gel is a game changer! And, then, I always use sunscreen, reapplying during the day.”