What Is the Trial About?

Rebekah is suing Coleen for libel because of Coleen’s allegation that Rebekah leaked false stories to the press. While Coleen’s legal team initially argued that her tweet didn’t directly implicate Rebekah due to public knowledge that celebrities have teams who run their social media accounts, a judge disagreed and said that the phrase “Rebekah Vardy’s account” was a direct accusation against Rebekah herself.

Coleen has already been ordered to pay Rebekah £23,000 (about $28,900) in court costs. It falls on Coleen’s team to prove that Rebekah was personally responsible for the leaks or convince the judge that tweeting the allegation was in the public interest, per libel case rules in the U.K.