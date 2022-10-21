August 2021

As the Plaths began filming season 3 of Welcome to Plathville, Ethan and Olivia’s marital struggles were thrust into the spotlight.

“Our relationship almost had to hit rock bottom for us to kind of wake up, prioritize and actually deal with our own problems,” she told Us in August 2021, noting couple’s therapy helped the pair’s marriage improve. “It really sucked hitting rock bottom. When we started the season, pretty much, like, everything [was] not going well at all and kind of came to a head within the first few weeks. It also means that as uncomfortable as the first few episodes and scenes are going to be, it gets a lot better. It gets worse before it gets better. … We’re in a much better place now.”