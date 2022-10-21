June 2022

Throughout season 4 of Welcome to Plathville, Kim and Barry admitted that they were living separately. By June, they announced their breakup.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” the pair — who got married in July 1997 — told Us in a joint statement. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will coparent our amazing children.”