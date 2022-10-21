May 2022

Moriah and longtime boyfriend Max Kallschmidt announced their split in February 2022 before the “Missed Myself” singer confirmed the news during the May 31 episode of the TLC hit. During the episode, Moriah confided in brother Micah that Max confessed to cheating on her and then attempted to conceal the truth.

“It hurt so bad because I feel like I gave him everything I had. And then as soon as I moved to Tampa, it’s, like, you’re just going to do that?” she tearfully admitted. “I also feel like looking back and reflecting on our relationship and stuff that I didn’t see when I was in it, it just kind of made me, like, [realize] maybe it wasn’t as good as I thought it was.”