October 2018

As Olivia and Ethan planned their dreamy wedding, the blogger was at odds with Kim before getting into a heated exchange during the reception.

“I think a lot of it was my mom trying to make it her wedding almost,” Micah exclusively told Us in August 2021 about what went down. “It was at her place. She had what she wanted to do. She’s just, you know, really excited, and I feel like that happens a good amount of times, but she probably went a little overboard and Olivia definitely felt that way.”

He added: “I mean, I don’t know exactly, but this is kind of what I’ve gotten from it just a whole bunch of things like that, that led up to, a lot of frustrated and bad communication. Just people not saying what they’re going to do, doing things differently, doing things other people didn’t want to.”