Addressing the Rumors

One week after announcing plans to take a “hiatus” from her talk show, Williams assured fans that she was “on the mend” in a statement from her counsel, LaShawn Thomas. “Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being,” the lawyer said in February 2022. “Wendy wants you to know she is fine; she is of sound mind … Wendy is grateful for the love and the outpouring of support she has received from her fans and she can’t want to get back.”

The statement also addressed reports that Wells Fargo has declared Williams an “incapacitated person,” claiming that the bank would not let her son — who has Power of Attorney — check in on her financial affairs. Thomas also stated that the talk show host “spoke with several bank managers” to prove she was of sound mind and alleged that Wells Fargo only raised suspicions about her wellbeing when she decided to switch to another bank.

In addition, the statement claims that all of the recent rumors about Williams’ heath are the “allegations of a former employee who is upset because she no longer has direct and unfettered access to Wendy’s financial affairs.” The TV personality once considered this person to be a “friend,” according to her counsel.