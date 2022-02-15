Another Obstacle

In February 2022, Us confirmed that Williams won’t be returning to her talk show for the rest of season 13.

Amid the news, Williams’ bank Wells Fargo referred to her as an “incapacitated person.” According to Page Six, the bank sent a letter to New York Supreme Court Judge Arlene Bluth requesting a hearing on the basis that Williams might need guardianship to help handle her finances.

The talk show host’s attorney Celeste N. McCaw filed an emergency petition ahead of the bank’s statement, claiming Wells Fargo had denied Williams access to her assets.