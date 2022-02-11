Wendy Williams’ Health and Personal Struggles Through the Years

Further Delays

As Williams continued to recover amid ongoing health concerns, a slate of guest hosts were tapped to take her place on The Wendy Williams Show throughout November 2021.

“The Wendy Williams Show is excited to announce that actor and comedian and good friend to the show, @michaelrapaport, will be guest hosting the week of November 8th,” according to a post via the show’s official Instagram page on November 3. “The following week kicks off with an all-new hot talk panel on Monday, November 15th. Then, actor and comedian @BillBellamy will take the reins on Tuesday, November 16th and Wednesday, November 17th. Later that week, legendary talk show host @judgejerrytv and fellow daytime host @thestevewilkosshow will be filling in on Thursday, November 18th and Friday, November 19th.”