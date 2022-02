‘Going Back Stronger’

“It’s just after 8 o’clock in the morning and I’m doing OK,” Williams shared via Instagram in February 2022 while describing her “peaceful” vacation in Florida. “This is a break from New York; New York is fast-paced. … I am going back stronger. At 56 years old, there are things that happen to you, I would say things usually start about 40 and they go up from there.”