Hunter Takes Action

After Debmar-Mercury announced in February 2022 that The Wendy Williams Show would not be returning, Hunter filed a lawsuit against the show’s producer-distributor, alleging wrongful termination. Hunter was an executive producer on his ex-wife’s talk show and was fired shortly after Williams filed for divorce in April 2019. In his suit, Hunter claimed that he was axed solely on the basis of his personal relationship with Williams, alleging that he was “instrumental to the show’s success” as he “negotiated, produced, and planned most of the concepts and branding behind the show” before being fired. Hunter also argued that he was “significantly damaged reputationally, professionally and financially” by the decision. He is seeking at least $7 million in damages, interest and attorney’s fees.