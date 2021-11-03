Hunter’s Affair Rumors

In September 2017, the Daily Mail published photos of Hunter hanging out with a woman named Sharina Hudson in New Jersey. The U.K. newspaper claimed that he had purchased a home for the massage therapist just nine miles down the road from the house he shared with Williams. The report further alleged that Hunter and Hudson had been romantically involved for more than 10 years. The next morning, Williams said on The Wendy Williams Show that she will “stand by my guy” and assured viewers not to “believe the hype.”