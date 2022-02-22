Wendy Williams’ Health and Personal Struggles Through the Years

Officially Over

In February 2022, it was announced that Williams’ show was ending after its 13th season, with Sherri Shepherd taking over in the former’s Fox daytime slot.

“We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on ‘Hot Topics’ and interviewing celebrities,” the copresidents of The Wendy Williams Show‘s production company noted in a statement at the time. “Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now. We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.”