Ready to Return to TV

“I’m very comfortable [with returning to work]. You know, my partners with the show, everybody’s ready,” she told Good Morning America in March 2022. “Well, give me, give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and free and ready to do my thing. Keep watching because I’m going to be back on The Wendy Show, bigger and brighter than ever.”

Williams also shared a health update during the interview, noting, “[My] health is very well, and I’ve actually had a few appointments. You know, I’m 57 now, and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old.”