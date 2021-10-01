Wendy Williams’ Health and Personal Struggles Through the Years

Season 13 Delay

In September 2021, the host was forced to delay the start of the 13th season of her show not once, but twice. After testing positive for COVID-19, The Wendy Williams Show announced in a statement at the time that the premiere date would be moved from September 19, 2021, to October 4, 2021, to “allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover.” The announcement came after reports that Williams would be unable to take part in promotion of the season due to “ongoing health issues.”

At the end of the month, the show announced via Instagram that the premiere date would again be pushed back to October 18, 2021, explaining that Williams “continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work.” The statement continued that her breakthrough case of coronavirus was “no longer an issue,” but she was still dealing with lingering unspecified health issues.