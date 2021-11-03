Slurring Her Words

Viewers expressed concern on social media after Williams slurred her words during a December 2018 episode of her show. She acknowledged her behavior was “less than stellar” and explained that she usually tries to avoid taking pain medication. “I really do ride or die for my craft and give 200 percent,” she insisted. Her health complications proved to be too much to handle though, and she repeatedly delayed her return to the show to focus on her well-being. “The struggle of being the main centerpiece of the show, day in and out, while fighting Graves’ disease has been a real battle,” a source told Us before Williams’ March 2019 return.