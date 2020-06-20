Wendy Williams’ Most Controversial Comments Through the Years

Calling Out Rob Kardashian’s ‘Lack of Confidence’

Williams criticized Kardashian and his relationship with then-fiancée Blac Chyna for nearly five minutes straight on The Wendy Williams Show in November 2016, saying, “It’s not even about Rob being overweight. … It’s about Rob’s lack of confidence. A woman likes a man to take control. Put some bass in your voice and don’t let her run over you. It’s not attractive.” Chyna fired back on Instagram soon after, writing, “I find it so funny how you love to talk about Rob and his insecurities like at a point in time you wasn’t a fat 400 pound ass bitch on the radio!”