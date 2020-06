Leaking Method Man’s Wife’s Cancer Diagnosis

Wu-Tang Clan member Method Man called out Williams in 2006 after she let slip on her radio show that his wife, Tamika Smith, had been battling breast cancer. “You don’t do that to nobody. You say [what] the f–k you want to say about me, say nothing about my family,” he said at the time, noting that some of Smith’s own family members had not even known about her diagnosis yet.