Saying Beyonce Has a ‘5th Grade Education’

Williams drove the Beyhive wild in December 2012 while discussing Beyoncé’s HBO documentary, Life Is But a Dream, on her talk show. “Fortunately one of the TVs in our kitchen has closed-captioning, so I’ll be able to understand what she says,” she said. “You know Beyoncé can’t talk. She sounds like she has a fifth grade education. … We have to call a spade a spade.”